Hong Yoon-hwa Bristles at Kim Min-ki Exposing Her Leaving Packages Untouched for Two Weeks: "I Can Use Them Before I Die"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Comedian Kim Min-ki held a "marital hearing" to thoroughly expose his wife Hong Yoon-hwa's household habits.

On the 13th, a video titled "A Hong Yoon-hwa Hearing for a Healthy Married Life" was posted on the YouTube channel "Hong Yoon-hwa and Kim Min-ki Kkongnyang Kkongnyang."

That day, Kim Min-ki began asking questions, saying, "We've been dating for eight years and have now been married for eight years. I have something I'm curious about. It's time for the husband's Q&A."

First, Kim Min-ki said, "Two years ago, you bought clothes for a trip and sorted out the ones you didn't wear or that didn't fit," then asked, "Those clothes have been left untouched for two years. Why is that?" It turned out this was not a Q&A, but a hearing for Hong Yoon-hwa.

Hong Yoon-hwa explained, "A lot of wind comes in through the gap in the window," adding, "I was actually planning to put them away this evening." When Kim Min-ki asked, "Can I film you putting them away?" Hong Yoon-hwa replied, "No. I'll organize them when no one is watching. And it hasn't been two years. I did it in April, so it hasn't been that long," making an aggrieved face and prompting laughter.

They also disagreed over massage devices. Kim Min-ki pointed out, "You have four massage devices. You don't use them; you just buy them." Hong Yoon-hwa defended herself, saying, "I do use them. My shoulders get very stiff. I'm looking for the one that suits me. I'm a massage-device nomad."

Kim Min-ki also asked, "Why do you order things you aren't going to use? This package arrived two weeks ago," and showed the pile of items. Hong Yoon-hwa replied, "I will use them. I was planning to use them this evening," then joked, "I can use them before I die, can't I? Watch me until I'm 100," drawing laughter.

Kim Min-ki also asked why Hong Yoon-hwa left wrappers and lids where they were instead of throwing them away after taking her supplements. Hong Yoon-hwa explained, "There are so many supplements that I get confused," adding, "I deliberately didn't clear them away because I get confused about whether I took them in the evening. You're not supposed to take too many."

Kim Min-ki said, "I left them for several days just in case, and they ended up piling up for about a week." Hong Yoon-hwa replied, "I'm checking whether I took them each day for a week," prompting more laughter.

Kim Min-ki said, "I think I'm getting to know you a little better through today's conversation," then asked, "Can I ask one more question?" Hong Yoon-hwa replied, "I'll change." Kim Min-ki then said, "You don't have to change. I'll do it anyway," to which Hong Yoon-hwa snapped, "Then don't say anything," drawing laughter.

Hong Yoon-hwa and Kim Min-ki married in 2018.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.