i-dle’s Jeon Soyeon Takes Controversy Over Similarities to Ex’s “Nice To Meet You” Head-On: “Two Rebels”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] i-dle’s Jeon Soyeon has confronted controversy over similarities between her new song and another track.

Lee Sang-mi of Ex posted several photos on her account on the 12th, writing, “The two rebels in the office.” In the photos, Lee Sang-mi showed off her sophisticated fashion sense in a white shirt, jeans, a black belt and a tie. Jeon Soyeon wore a black-and-red checkered dress with black knee-length shorts, accentuated by a belt.

The two women sat on desks and chairs, making various facial expressions to portray the frustration and boredom of office life.

Lee Sang-mi offered her support, saying, “We didn’t discuss any concept in advance, but one of us immediately sat on the desk with an expression that said everything she wanted to say, while the other held her glasses in her mouth and barely endured the boredom! Our hearts and our songs match so perfectly.” She added, “Soyeon, you’ll do well no matter what you do. Do everything you want to do. I’ll do the same.”

The reason the meeting between the two has drawn attention is the controversy surrounding Jeon Soyeon’s recently released solo song.

Jeon Soyeon released her first solo studio album, “What a Wonderful Life,” on the 7th. However, questions arose over whether the title track, “I’m gonna TOESA,” was similar to Ex’s “Nice To Meet You” in its opening and vocal style.

Of course, the allegations were unfounded. Ex and Expression, the creators of “Nice To Meet You,” were registered with the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) as songwriters of “I’m gonna TOESA.” Expression’s Park Jeong-hyeon also shared posts about Jeon Soyeon’s music-show performances, putting the speculation to rest. Jeon Soyeon further explained on MBC’s “Radio Star,” “I wanted to pay homage to Ex, so I contacted them directly and received their permission.” Lee Sang-mi then made her position clear by releasing photos of herself with Jeon Soyeon.

“I’m gonna TOESA” topped Melon’s latest chart and also reached No. 1 on YouTube Korea’s daily Top Music Videos chart.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.