Celine Dion Returns to the Stage After Overcoming Stiff-Person Syndrome, Tears Up Over “Difficult Journey”

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] “Diva” Celine Dion has returned to the stage.

Local media outlets including TMZ, Variety and Page Six reported on the 12th local time that Celine Dion took the stage for a residency concert at Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France.

Celine Dion revealed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. The condition causes uncontrollable muscle stiffness and spasms. It is a rare neurological disorder that affects roughly one or two people per million.

As a result, Celine Dion halted her ongoing world tour and temporarily suspended her activities. She later performed “Hymne à l’amour” from the Eiffel Tower at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, but it was a one-song surprise appearance and could not be considered an official return.

Celine Dion began resuming her activities this year. In April, she released “Ding Song,” her first French-language studio song in 10 years, followed by “Bonjour Pardon Merci” in July. She then took the stage for this comeback performance.

Celine Dion appeared onstage in a black dress and passionately performed her hits, including “My Heart Will Go On,” “The Power of Love” and “Because You Loved Me.” She said through tears, “I really missed this. Honestly, it was a difficult journey. It took longer than I expected, but I never gave up. I believed in that faint ray of light and made it this far. I promised I would stand onstage again, and I want to sing for you and for myself. It is because of your love that I was able to become who I am today.”

The concert series will run for a total of 16 performances through mid-October.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.