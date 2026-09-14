Lee Hye-jung Advances to National Museum of Korea Costume Contest Final as a 'Human Polished Stone Dagger': 'It Was My First Artifact Runway'

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Model-turned-broadcaster Lee Hye-jung will take the stage in the final round of the National Museum of Korea Costume Contest.

Lee Hye-jung recently announced on social media, "I passed the main round of the National Museum of Korea Costume Contest. Now only the final round on September 19 remains," sharing the news that she had advanced to the final round of Dress Like a Museum Exhibit 2026.

She continued, "I've walked in many runways, but I was extremely nervous. It was my first time walking the runway as an artifact," adding, "I'll be able to do better in the final, right? Please cheer me on. The final will be held at the National Museum of Korea."

Earlier, Lee Hye-jung underwent a dramatic transformation into a polished stone dagger, an artifact in the collection of the National Museum of Korea, to participate in the National Museum of Korea Costume Contest. She initially considered several artifacts, including the Wongaksa Pagoda, a gold crown, and Comb-pattern Pottery (Jeulmun), but ultimately chose the polished stone dagger because it highlighted her tall frame while leaving a strong impression.

Lee Hye-jung visited the National Museum of Korea with her son and carefully researched the artifact by observing an actual polished stone dagger. Her costume was designed to wrap her entire body in the shape of a blade, while beige and emerald tones were used in her makeup to express the texture of stone. With even her eyebrows completely erased, she transformed into a mysterious "human polished stone dagger."

Lee Hye-jung's life story also influenced her choice of the polished stone dagger. She explained, "I felt that the polished stone dagger was similar to me. For one thing, it is long and pointed," adding, "Just as a stone was continuously shaped and polished into a polished stone dagger, I also honed myself through life—playing basketball in my teens before switching to modeling in my 20s. I thought that was what made us alike."

She also stated, "The National Museum of Korea was a somewhat unfamiliar place, but when I visited with my son, I found it comfortable, entertaining, and full of things to see," adding, "I decided to participate in the costume contest because I wanted to introduce it to more people."

Now in its third year, Dress Like a Museum Exhibit is a public participation event in which contestants creatively portray artifacts from museum collections through makeup and costumes. This year, 275 teams and 643 people participated across four regions nationwide. Lee Hye-jung was among the 50 teams that advanced to the main round on August 14, and she passed the main-round stage held at Chuncheon National Museum on September 5.

The final round will take place on September 19 at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, Seoul. Attention is focused on whether Lee Hye-jung, who advanced through both the preliminary and main rounds, will make her presence felt on the final stage as a "human polished stone dagger."

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-jung married actor Lee Hee-jun in 2016, and they have a son.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.