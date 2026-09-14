25-Year-Old Adult Video Actress Dies; Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Assault and Threats: “Dragged by a Vehicle”

[Sportschosun | Baek Ji-eun] Japanese adult video actress Kuraki Hana has died. She was 25.

News of Kuraki Hana’s death spread rapidly across social media, including X, on the 13th. According to local reports, Kuraki Hana was found dead in the apartment of Taira Shota, a host affiliated with the well-known host club Elcore and her ex-boyfriend.

The exact cause of death has not been disclosed. Kuraki Hana’s agency, T-Powers, and her exclusive label, S1, have also not issued official statements.

However, a note believed to have been left by Kuraki Hana before her death has rapidly circulated, particularly on social media, sparking controversy.

According to the note, in November 2025, Taira Shota allegedly broke into Kuraki Hana’s home with a key and stole valuables. A month later, in December, Taira Shota was arrested on suspicion of assault causing injury and theft after allegedly attacking Kuraki Hana. When Kuraki Hana refused to settle, Taira Shota’s father allegedly began making threats as well. Concerned that the case could interfere with her career, Kuraki Hana eventually agreed to a settlement, but the terms were allegedly not honored.

Details have also emerged about the “hit-and-run incident” in June. On May 22, Taira Shota allegedly went to Kuraki Hana’s home in anger after she told him they were breaking up, seized two iPhones, and fled. As Kuraki Hana tried to stop him, she was allegedly dragged by his Maybach, suffering serious injuries to her face and jaw.

Kuraki Hana, who was born in 2001, debuted in 2024 and quickly captivated the industry with her flawless looks.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.