"Our family has grown stronger" Kang Sung-yeon enjoys 'happy camping' with Jang Min-wook and her two sons after remarriage

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Kang Sung-yeon shared a cozy family outing with her husband and two sons after remarrying.

On the 13th, Kang Sung-yeon posted several photos and videos on her social media along with the message, "We recharged again like this, and our family has grown stronger. So we're already planning another camping trip in October. The power of camping is truly great."

The photos showed Kang Sung-yeon enjoying a relaxing camping trip with her husband and two sons.

She gazed lovingly at her rapidly growing son, expressing her affection, and also enjoyed a cozy time drinking alongside her husband.

Another video captured the entire family enjoying camping while riding grass sleds, adding to the heartwarming atmosphere.

Netizens responded, "I can feel the happiness," "It's wonderful to see the happiness on your family's faces," "What a beautiful family," and "I'm glad you look happy," among other comments.

Meanwhile, Kang Sung-yeon married in 2012 and had two sons, but divorced in 2023. Recently, three years after her divorce, she announced that she had remarried neurologist Jang Min-wook and received many congratulations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.