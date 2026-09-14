Yoo Seung-yeon, Despite His Long Entertainment Career, Confesses He Is a “Seoul Novice”: “I Don’t Come Unless I Have Work” (*Whenever Possible*)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Yoo Seung-yeon confesses that he is surprisingly unfamiliar with Seoul.

On the SBS variety show *Whenever Possible*, airing on the 15th, “Two Yoo” MCs Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok visit the Cheongdam-dong area with guests Yoo Seung-yeon and Young K to find spare moments. Yoo Seung-yeon and Young K are also expected to showcase their close-friend chemistry on the show.

Young K boasts about his special friendship with Yoo Seung-yeon, saying, “I became close to Seung-yeon after he appeared in our music video. I came today as Seung-yeon’s friend.” When Yoo Jae-suk questions whether their friendship is merely professional, Young K proudly recalls, “Seung-yeon once presented an award at a ceremony and called me, ‘Young-hyun, congratulations.’” Yoo Seung-yeon adds, “We seem to be connected even without saying anything,” expressing special affection and creating a heartwarming moment.

Yoo Seung-yeon also draws attention by revealing that he rarely spends time in Seoul. “I live in Gyeonggi Province, so I don’t really come to Seoul unless I have work,” he says, confessing his unexpected lack of familiarity with the city. Unlike Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok and Young K, who bond over famous restaurants in Cheongdam-dong, Yoo Seung-yeon reacts with amazement whenever a restaurant name comes up, prompting laughter. When he sees a famous restaurant, he says, “I’ve only heard about this place,” his eyes lighting up as he reveals that it is his first time exploring Seoul’s renowned eateries. Yoo Jae-suk reportedly gives him a fond, fatherly smile and says, “What are we going to do with Seung-yeon? We have to go here today.”

Viewers are eagerly anticipating the broadcast of *Whenever Possible* on Tuesday the 15th to see what kind of close-friend chemistry the same-age 1993-born pair, Yoo Seung-yeon and Young K, will show.

The healing variety show *Whenever Possible*, which promises even more relatable laughter and heartfelt moments, airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.