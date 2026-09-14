Byun Yo-han♥Tiffany Young, Diamond Wedding Ring Spotted Again in Vacation Photos... Left Ring Finger 'Sparkles'

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Byun Yo-han, who went on a late-summer vacation, revealed his sparkling wedding ring.

On the 13th, Byun Yo-han enjoyed a leisurely time aboard a yacht against a backdrop of blue seas.

He appeared to be enjoying a proper break from his daily routine, dining leisurely while visiting luxury resorts and restaurants.

What drew the most attention, however, was Byun Yo-han's left ring finger. A neat silver wedding band was spotted on his finger. The simple ring complemented Byun Yo-han's relaxed vacation look and caught people's attention.

This was not the first time Byun Yo-han's wedding ring had been spotted. He had previously been seen wearing a wedding ring on his left hand at official public appearances. Since he has continued to wear the ring at official events following their marriage registration, the wedding ring naturally captured in these vacation photos is once again drawing attention.

On the same day, Tiffany Young also revealed her wedding ring. While visiting Hong Kong and enjoying a leisurely time taking in the exotic scenery and blue sea, Tiffany Young was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. In particular, the prominent diamond ring, large enough to shift toward one side of her finger, captured attention.

As both wedding rings have attracted attention side by side, interest in the couple's recent activities is once again intensifying.

Meanwhile, Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young developed a romantic relationship after meeting through the 2024 Disney+ series *Uncle Samsik*. The two later registered their marriage on February 27 and legally became married.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.