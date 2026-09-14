Lee Hyori Gets Jealous and Tears Up... Lee Hyori Says "Is This for Real?" as Season 16 Gwangsu and Season 22 Hyeonsuk Fight ('Love War')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Hyori is bewildered when a "divorced couple" gets into a fight because of her.

The 12th episode of the JTBC entertainment show 'Love War,' airing today (the 14th), will feature an 'I'm Solo divorced couple,' drawing attention. The couple consists of Jeong Il-dae, known as 'Season 16 Gwangsu' after making headlines in the divorced-singles special of 'I'm Solo,' and Kim So-yeon, known as 'Season 22 Hyeonsuk' for her quirky, bubbly, four-dimensional personality and intense possessiveness. Their fierce clash as a twice-divorced person and a divorced person with children is expected to fuel curiosity.

The story of the two fighting because of Lee Hyori is also revealed, drawing attention. Kim So-yeon, who declares herself a Fin.K.L fan and passionately sings everything from Fin.K.L songs to Lee Hyori's "10 Minutes," suddenly changes her expression when Jeong Il-dae reveals that he "downloaded Lee Hyori's '10 Minutes' music video." She then turns on him, saying, "You must have really liked celebrities," shocking everyone. Kim So-yeon eventually even sheds tears out of jealousy, throwing the studio into an uproar.

After Lee Hyori asks, "Are you actually upset?" she widens her eyes in disbelief and says, "Is this for real?" Kim So-yeon reportedly confesses, "I suddenly felt jealous." She then reveals her jealousy by asking, "Who do you like more?" Her mood quickly improves after hearing Jeong Il-dae's answer, showing roller-coaster-like emotional swings. Lee Hyori reportedly offers the sharp observation, "It's all about how she feels," before delivering incisive commentary on the conflict involving the 'I'm Solo divorced couple.'

Tensions rise when Jeong Il-dae says, "It is true that I have been married twice, but I am not twice-divorced." Kim So-yeon's anger explodes. She reportedly breaks down in tears, claiming that Jeong Il-dae said, "You have a child," as the conflict between the two reaches an extreme, heightening curiosity.

Lee Hyori, who unexpectedly becomes the cause of the couple's fight, and the unpredictable 'Love War' involving the 'I'm Solo divorced couple' can be seen on today's broadcast.

Meanwhile, 'Love War' airs every Monday at 9:50 p.m. on JTBC.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.