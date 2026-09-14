Lee Yoon-ji ♥ Her Dentist Husband, and Even Their Two Daughters, Look Just Like Them... A Family of Four Growing More Alike

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Lee Yoon-ji and her dentist husband, Jung Han-wool, recently took part in a running event with their two daughters, drawing attention for the striking resemblance among the family of four.

On the 13th, Jung Han-wool shared photos along with the caption, "The 2026 16th Smile Run Festival. Helping patients with facial deformities together with dental professionals. A run with family, friends, colleagues, and members of the Korean Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons for the first time in a while! Goal achieved: completing 10 kilometers!"

The photos show Jung Han-wool, Lee Yoon-ji, and their two daughters standing side by side after finishing the race. All four are wearing their finisher medals and smiling brightly at the camera while giving a thumbs-up.

The two daughters especially caught people’s attention with features that seemed to reflect both their mother and father. The sisters share a similar overall look while naturally taking after their parents’ facial features and expressions, making them look like a family of look-alikes.

Lee Yoon-ji and Jung Han-wool also showed a warm family atmosphere as they posed casually with their daughters in caps and athletic clothing.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-ji married dentist Jung Han-wool in 2014. They have two daughters: their eldest, Jung Ra Ni, born in 2015, and their second daughter, Soul, born in 2020. The family previously shared glimpses of their daily life on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" and other programs.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.