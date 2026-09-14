Stepping Back Whenever He Sees His Stepfather... Husband Says, "We Can't Help Having Different Blood" Despite His Wife's Tears ('Marriage Hell')

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] The husband from the “Priority Couple” shocks viewers with remarks suggesting that he is giving up on his first child.

The second story of the “Priority Couple” will air on MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell” at 9 p.m. on Monday, September 14. Last week’s episode revealed the couple’s yearlong breakdown in communication, as well as conflicts over the husband’s hobbies and drinking. However, the couple faced another problem that had remained unresolved: the husband’s increasingly distant relationship with his first child. Can the husband and the child become close again?

The husband says he has made efforts to grow closer to his first child, including playing games and exercising together and buying the child food they wanted to eat. He also says he took the child on a two-night, three-day trip without his wife. However, he pours out his accumulated hurt, saying that all he received in return for his efforts was the child’s cold reaction.

The husband eventually declares, "I think I’ve done everything I can as a father. I don’t want to make any more effort." He says that providing financial support until the child reaches adulthood is the best he can do. His wife says she was hurt by the way he spoke as if he were giving up on the child. The husband, however, refuses to change his position, saying that it is already overwhelming to care for his other children, his work and household responsibilities. He even leaves the MCs speechless by saying, "I guess there’s nothing we can do about having different blood."

The observation footage also captures the awkward atmosphere between them. The first child comes out of the room and talks to the wife while the husband is away, but immediately leaves when he appears. When the husband approaches, the child steps backward and becomes visibly restless, unable to decide what to do.

Dr. Oh Eun-young then offers an unexpected analysis. She says the child is not avoiding the father simply because of dislike. She emphasizes that the child had personal reasons for being unable to open up despite the husband’s efforts. When the child’s true feelings are revealed, the husband reportedly realizes that he had misunderstood the child’s behavior all along.

The second story of the “Priority Couple” will be revealed in episode 185 of MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell,” airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, September 14.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.