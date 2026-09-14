Dating Rumors Could Be Next.. Song Hye-kyo Links Arms Closely with Japanese Male Friend: “My Beloved Friend♥”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Actress Song Hye-kyo drew attention by revealing her longstanding friendship with Japanese makeup artist Yusuke Saeki.

On the 13th, Song Hye-kyo posted a photo taken with Yusuke Saeki on her social media. Alongside the photo, she left a brief message reading, "My beloved friend," highlighting their special friendship.

The released photo was presented in black and white.

Song Hye-kyo created a relaxed look with a cap and a hooded zip-up jacket. Standing beside Yusuke Saeki, she casually linked her arm through his and pressed her shoulder against his, showing their comfortable closeness.

Although she was not dressed up glamorously, Song Hye-kyo’s neat features and distinctive aura came through clearly in the photo. The two’s relaxed and friendly appearance, built on their long history together, also drew attention.

Yusuke Saeki is a renowned makeup artist working in Japan. He is known to have maintained a relationship with Song Hye-kyo for many years through their work in fashion and beauty. In this post as well, Song Hye-kyo tagged his account herself, revealing their particularly close relationship.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo recently left United Artists Agency (UAA), where she had been for about 14 years, and will continue her career with a new agency.

Attention is also focused on her next move as an actress. Song Hye-kyo has chosen Noh Hee-kyung’s new Netflix series, 'Tantara,' as her next project. Set in the Korean entertainment industry from the 1960s through the 1980s, the series tells the stories of people who live fiercely while dreaming of success despite difficult circumstances. Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo, Cha Seung-won, Lee Hanee, and Seolhyun are among the cast members, and the series is awaiting its release.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.