Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin Are a Relatable Real-Life Couple: "My Husband Gets My Leftovers—It’s the Universal Rule"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Son Ye-jin revealed her relatable side as a mother raising a young child, discussing her husband Hyun Bin and their son’s food preferences, as well as their unique mealtime routine at home.

Son Ye-jin appeared as a guest on JTBC’s variety show “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator since 2014,” which aired on the 13th. She showed the refrigerator used by her family and shared stories about their eating habits.

Son Ye-jin said that her three-year-old son seems to take after his father, Hyun Bin, more than her when it comes to food. She explained that he likes jeon and rice cakes, and prefers mild, clean-tasting dishes over strongly seasoned foods. Son Ye-jin added that Hyun Bin also enjoys clean, mild flavors, to the point that he does not add salt even when eating seolleongtang, highlighting the father and son’s similar tastes.

By contrast, Son Ye-jin said of herself, "I love sweet things too much." She explained that at home, she mainly prepares meals based on what her family will eat rather than her own preferences.

They also discussed the issue of dealing with leftover food, something common in households raising children. Son Ye-jin said she eats the food her son leaves behind, admitting, "It feels wasteful to throw it away."

When Ahn Jung-hwan asked, "Isn’t it that the mother eats what the child leaves, and then the father eats it when the mother is full?" Son Ye-jin immediately nodded and replied, "That’s the universal rule."

When Kim Poong said she probably wished to save some delicious food for the father as well, Son Ye-jin burst out laughing but responded, "I feel sorry for him."

Son Ye-jin also candidly revealed that she had cleaned out the refrigerator in advance before the broadcast. She added that Hyun Bin was surprised, saying it looked different from the refrigerator he usually saw, which brought more laughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.