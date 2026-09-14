Ryu Hwa-young Flaunts Her Wealthy Husband, a Businessman Three Years Older: “Lavish Honeymoon Begins” Aboard Business Class

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Ryu Hwa-young, an actress formerly of the group T-ara, shared an update from her lavish honeymoon.

On the 14th, Ryu Hwa-young posted several photos on her social media account along with the caption, "I don’t mind being all puffy~ We’ve arrived at our honeymoon destination!"

In the photos, Ryu Hwa-young is seen smiling comfortably aboard Korean Air business class. She also showed off a lavish in-flight meal, enjoying ramen, steak, dessert and wine, prompting envy from viewers.

Earlier, Ryu Hwa-young held a private wedding ceremony on the 12th at an undisclosed location in Seoul. The ceremony was a quiet affair attended only by relatives from both families and close friends.

In April, when she personally announced her marriage, she shared her heartfelt feelings, saying, "Adding certainty to our excitement, we now want to walk the same path together. We have decided to become each other’s everything, beyond love."

Ryu Hwa-young’s husband is a businessman three years older than her. After building deep trust and love over a long period, the two became husband and wife.

Meanwhile, Ryu Hwa-young debuted in 2010 as a member of T-ara and turned to acting after leaving the group in 2012.

She has since appeared in numerous productions, including Hello, My Twenties!, My Father Is Strange and The Beauty Inside, solidifying her position as an actress through her steady performances.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.