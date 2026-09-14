Joo Sang-wook, an Extreme Doting Father: "If She Brings Home a Boyfriend, I Might Have to Move Abroad... I Don't Think I Could Face It" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Joo Sang-wook revealed his devoted-dad side.

Joo Sang-wook appeared as a special MC on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'My Little Old Boy,' which aired on the 13th. He spoke candidly about everything from behind-the-scenes stories from the recently popular drama 'Manager Kim' to his wife, Cha Ye-ryun, and their nine-year-old daughter.

Joo Sang-wook, who played an intense villain in the SBS drama 'Manager Kim,' said he felt the show's popularity in an unexpected place. After visiting a fish market following the drama's premiere, he was recognized by several middle-aged women, who told him, "That still isn't right" and "You're still too bad." He amused viewers by describing how people had become completely immersed in his character. The script also included a scene in which fish market vendors had strong reactions after recalling Joo Sang-wook's character, Joo Kang-chan.

He also shared a heartwarming story about So Ji-sub, who appeared in 'Manager Kim' with him. After filming ended, So Ji-sub reportedly gave pure gold, at his own expense, to every actor and staff member who had worked hard together. Joo Sang-wook said he received some as well and added, "I'm keeping it safe," offering a glimpse of their special camaraderie.

Despite his intense villain image, Joo Sang-wook became an unmistakably devoted father when the conversation turned to his family. Asked whether his nine-year-old daughter resembles him or his wife, Cha Ye-ryun, he said, "I think she resembles her dad above the nose and her mom below the nose," adding, "I think she takes after her dad a little more."

He proudly described his daughter's personality, saying, "She resembles me a lot. She's calm." After expressing his hope that she would take after him even more, he added with a laugh, "I wish they would edit that part out," sending the studio into laughter.

When asked about his daughter's future boyfriend, the devoted father's true feelings came through. When Seo Jang-hoon asked what he would do if she brought home a boyfriend he did not like, Joo Sang-wook replied, "Would I have to move abroad?" and said, "I don't think I could face it." He then joked that, although it would not be easy, he would "use every method available," suggesting that he might even summon Nam, the section chief from 'Manager Kim,' to keep the two from meeting, prompting explosive laughter.

Joo Sang-wook also watched a VCR showing Kim Beom-soo, one of the central figures on 'My Little Old Boy,' struggling to regain his voice and offered his sincere support. Joo Sang-wook, who said Kim Beom-soo is a singer he usually likes, confessed that Kim's candid story moved him deeply: "I could feel his sincerity, and for a moment I became so emotional that I felt I might cry." It was a moment of warm empathy, distinct from the laughter-filled conversation.

In the drama, Joo Sang-wook made a strong impression as a villain so intense that he drew viewers' ire. On the program, however, he showed another side of himself—from his down-to-earth personality off-screen and affection for his daughter to his empathy for a colleague's pain.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.