Bae Suzy, ‘the Nation’s First Love,’ Makes a Self-Deprecating Remark About Her Looks: “My Face Is Ordinary and Plain”

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Bae Suzy opened up about the possibilities she has discovered in her own face.

Bae Suzy graced the cover of the October issue of fashion magazine ELLE. The pictorial captures scenes that seem to bring Suzy’s most comfortable and private spaces onto the stage. Wearing Celine’s 2026 winter collection, she moved freely between natural moments from everyday life and dramatic scenes under striking lighting, showcasing a diverse range of expressions.

In the accompanying interview, Bae Suzy discussed the possibilities she has discovered in her own face after portraying a diverse range of women, from Yang Seo-yeon in Architecture 101 and Lee Yoo-mi in Anna to Doona! in Doona! and Gi Ga-young in Genie, Make a Wish.

She stated, “In the past, I didn’t understand why people thought of their first love when they saw my face. Then I was told that my face is ordinary and plain, making it easy for people to project emotions from films onto it. I thought, ‘I could contain many different characters in my face.’” She added, “As time passes, there are moments when I discover expressions or aspects of my face that I didn’t know existed. I’m very happy at those times, and I think that there are still sides of me I haven’t discovered within me.”

Regarding her approach to characters as an actress, she explained, “Rather than looking only at the character itself, I now think more about what kind of relationships that person has with those around them and what kind of environment they grew up in. Even if it isn’t included in the script, I imagine what this person has gone through and create my own reasons and backstory for them.”

Bae Suzy also compared the characters she has played to several “rooms” in her heart. “I’ve always thought that there are several rooms in my heart,” she said. “I have both affection and regret for every character I’ve played, but I’m someone who values the present, so I think I’ve kept all the rooms closed properly. Right now, only the room for Men of the Harem, which I’m filming, is wide open,” she said with a laugh.

She also shared her anticipation for her upcoming projects. Regarding Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted, which was first unveiled at last year’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and is set for release, she said, “I was deeply drawn to the idea that people with similar sadness can share their feelings more honestly with one another.”

Speaking about another upcoming project, Portraits of Delusion, she said, “I was deeply moved by the mysterious atmosphere in director Han Jae-rim’s writing and the woman’s story contained within it. While playing Song Jeong-hwa, I feel that many different sides of me were captured on screen. It wasn’t an easy process, but it was equally enjoyable, and I learned a lot.”

Asked about her criteria for choosing future projects, she replied, “Honestly, I still don’t really know what those criteria are. I want to act in projects and play characters that I’m drawn to at each moment. In the end, I think I trust the next ‘pull’ quite a lot.”

Bae Suzy’s pictorial and interview are available in ELLE’s October issue, on the ELLE website, and through its social media channels. Digital content will also be released sequentially through ELLE’s social media channels and YouTube channel.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.