“Not on the Day of the Incident”: Seungri, Sued for Special Assault, Directly Refutes Speculation Over a Drinking-Party Photo That Sent the Internet into a Frenzy

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Seungri (real name: Lee Seung-hyun), formerly of the group BigBang, has been sued for alleged special assault. Amid the allegations, speculation arose online about when a photo of him that had circulated widely was taken. However, it was confirmed that the photo was not taken on the day of the incident.

On the 13th, a photo showing Seungri began spreading through online communities and overseas social media platforms. In the photo, Seungri is seen dining with acquaintances while wearing a black cap and T-shirt. Cake, food, and several bottles of soju on the table suggested a relaxed drinking-party atmosphere.

The photo began circulating shortly after news broke that Seungri had been reported for alleged special assault. As a result, some speculated that the image had been taken on the day the alleged assault occurred.

However, according to information confirmed in a report by Ilgan Sports on the 14th, that was not the case. Ilgan Sports directly asked Seungri whether the photo had been taken on the day of the incident for which he was sued, and Seungri replied, "No. It was taken at a different gathering with acquaintances."

Seungri is currently facing a complaint alleging special assault. A man in his 30s, identified as A, reportedly filed a complaint against Seungri at Seoul Gangnam Police Station in August. A claims that Seungri assaulted him at a restaurant in Gangnam-gu.

Seungri denies the allegation. In an interview with Ilgan Sports, he explained that it was true an argument broke out when A, who was seated at another table, asked to join him while Seungri was dining with two acquaintances.

Yonhap News Agency

According to Seungri’s account, A repeatedly asked to join the table, saying he wanted Seungri to hear a business idea, and an argument occurred as Seungri refused. Seungri’s side says that they later spoke and drank together at the same table and even exchanged contact information.

Seungri acknowledged that he was holding a bottle at the time, but claimed that he neither swung it nor threatened the other man. He also noted that A later saw him off as he left and, several hours afterward, sent a text message saying he would deliver a business proposal.

Seungri’s position is that A later suddenly filed a complaint, claiming to have been victimized by him. Seungri said he had secured the text messages they exchanged, CCTV footage from inside the restaurant, and statements from people familiar with what happened at the scene. He also expressed his intention to cooperate fully with investigators.

Seungri debuted as a member of BigBang in 2006 and worked as a singer and television personality. After controversy erupted over the so-called Burning Sun scandal in 2019, he announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.

He was later tried on multiple charges, including arranging prostitution, habitual gambling, and embezzlement. The Supreme Court finalized his sentence at one year and six months in prison. Seungri was released in February 2023 after completing his sentence.

The facts surrounding the current special-assault allegation will be established through the investigative process.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.