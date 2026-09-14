He Bristled at Being Called “Mr. Byun”... HYOYEON, His “Sister-in-Law,” Hit Byun Yo-han’s Trigger

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] HYOYEON of Girls’ Generation (SNSD) hit the “trigger” of actress Tiffany Young’s husband, actor Byun Yo-han.

On the 13th, HYOYEON released a video featuring Byun Yo-han on her YouTube channel, captioning it “Byun Yo-han’s trigger.”

Byun Yo-han challenged HYOYEON, who has recently become obsessed with board games. When he met HYOYEON, he broke the ice by saying, “It’s awkward, but nice to see you. HYOYEON, my sister-in-law.”

The two then engaged in a fierce psychological battle over the board game. Byun Yo-han subtly tried to assert himself, saying, “I have no intention of beating our HYOYEON, my sister-in-law.”

In response, HYOYEON staged a gambling-house skit, saying, “Hey, Mr. Byun.” However, Byun Yo-han suddenly became sensitive to being addressed as “Mr. Byun.”

Byun Yo-han drew laughter by saying, “Please don’t call me Mr. Byun. Call me by my full name.” His unexpected reaction turned the atmosphere on set into a sea of laughter.

The two continued their tense battle of wits through the board game while creating a lighthearted atmosphere with their unrestrained banter.

Meanwhile, Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young met through the 2024 Disney+ series *Uncle Samsik* and later began dating. They became legally married after registering their marriage on February 27.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.