Choi Min-jeong’s Romantic Birthday Celebration at Michelin Restaurant? Identity of Mysterious Man Reflected in Window Revealed

[Sportschosun | Reporter Minjeong Cho] Short-track queen Choi Min-jeong celebrated a happy birthday at chef Son Jong-won’s restaurant, while attention also turned to an unidentified figure reflected in the window of one of the photos.

Choi Min-jeong recently shared several photos on social media taken to commemorate her birthday.

In the photos, Choi Min-jeong visited Eatanic Garden, a fine-dining restaurant on the 36th floor of Josun Palace Seoul Gangnam, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Led by chef Son Jong-won, Eatanic Garden is a Michelin one-star restaurant known for presenting dishes that reinterpret Korean ingredients and traditional flavors in a modern way.

Choi Min-jeong exuded a refined and elegant aura in a subtly sheer top. With her long hair falling naturally over her shoulders, she enjoyed desserts served in a jewel-box-style container and smiled brightly against the city’s nighttime skyline. It showed a different side of her charm from the intense, charismatic image she displays on the ice.

Yet one scene attracted nearly as much attention as the lavish food and Choi Min-jeong’s beauty. A figure who appeared to be a man was faintly reflected in the window on the left side of the photo, holding up a cellphone toward Choi Min-jeong. The person may have been accompanying her and taking the photo while seated across from her, but nothing is known about his identity or relationship with her. He could simply have been an acquaintance or a staff member.

Some online users who saw the photos commented, "Could he be someone she’s dating?" and "I’m curious whether he’s her boyfriend or just a close acquaintance."

At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, held in February, Choi Min-jeong won gold in the women’s 3,000-meter relay and silver in the women’s 1,500 meters. She has now competed in three Olympics, beginning with the PyeongChang Games in 2018, and has rewritten the history of Korean short track by collecting four gold medals and three silver medals.

After completing her Olympic campaign, she finished first overall at the national team trials for the 2026–27 season and earned a place on the national team again. Choi Min-jeong plans to make this season her final one as a national team athlete and continue competing through the 2027 World Short Track Championships.

Minjeong Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.