Kwon Min-a Appeals Her Case After Sudden Allegations of Threats—"I Will File a Complaint for False Accusation"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Kwon Min-a, an actress and former member of AOA, has personally addressed a post accusing her of fraud and threats.

On the 14th, Kwon Min-a said through her personal account that allegations surrounding her had been raised online and appealed for understanding, saying she felt wronged.

She explained, "People have been sending me reports that someone named OOO posted on Threads that I committed fraud and made threats, so I am waiting for the original file."

According to Kwon Min-a, the person first contacted her saying they wanted to take acting lessons from her and also said they were a fan. She subsequently provided one acting lesson, and the person later requested additional lessons, it was reported.

However, Kwon Min-a said the two repeatedly failed to keep their arrangements while coordinating schedules. She calculated the number and duration of lessons according to the other person’s request and provided the cost, but claimed the person repeatedly said they would not continue, then changed their mind.

Kwon Min-a also explained that she proceeded with a refund despite having already paid to rent a practice room, and that requests concerning lesson schedules continued afterward.

In particular, she said the person demanded more lessons while disregarding their own no-shows and claiming that they had been unable to take lessons because of Kwon Min-a. She stated that the dispute escalated when she refused.

Kwon Min-a claimed that the person said, "I will ask my friends around me whether this kind of thing happens," and, "I will bring all my relatives from my father’s side and go meet you." She said she subsequently blocked the person.

She then directly denied the allegations that she had committed fraud or made threats.

Kwon Min-a stated, "I only calculated the lessons according to the schedule you wanted, and I tried to accommodate OOO’s availability for when lessons could be held," adding, "If the appointment time keeps getting pushed back, I can’t live my life only around that person, can I?"

She took a firm stance, saying, "What did I do wrong for this to become fraud and threats? If you want to file a complaint, go ahead. But I will file a complaint for false accusation. I will also respond to defamation."

Finally, Kwon Min-a added, "I thought something might happen because there had been threatening remarks, but everything reached my ears," and said, "Just in case, I have kept the entire KakaoTalk conversation, so everyone should not worry."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶ The full statement follows

People sent me reports that someone named OOO posted on Threads that I committed fraud and made threats, so I am waiting for the original file.

This person was the one who first contacted me, saying they really wanted to take acting lessons from me. They said they were a fan, followed by the most predictable comments imaginable. I actually taught them, and afterward they wanted more lessons. But I also have my own schedule, and our appointments kept falling through. They did not seem enthusiastic and only asked me to buy them a meal at an expensive restaurant. So I considered the practice-room rental fee I had already paid a loss and issued a full refund. Then they asked for another price list and said they wanted to do it again, regularly, several times a week for a certain number of hours. I calculated it and sent it to them, but then they said it would not work, so I accepted that and ended the matter. Then they said it would work after all, and later said it would not work again. Suddenly, without considering their own no-shows, they insisted that there had been times they could not take lessons because of me and demanded that we resume lessons. When I refused, they said they would ask their friends whether this kind of thing happens and that they would bring all their relatives from their father’s side to meet me, so I blocked them. But they caused a huge scene at the end, and I was very angry too. Still, I had nothing to say when they said they would bring their relatives.

I only calculated things according to the schedule they wanted, and I tried to accommodate OOO’s availability for when lessons could be held. But if the appointment time keeps getting pushed back, can I really live only around Ms. Seung-a? What did I do wrong for this to become fraud and threats? If you want to file a complaint, go ahead. But I will file a complaint for false accusation. I will respond to defamation as well.

I thought something might happen because there had been threatening remarks, but it has already reached my ears. Just in case, I have kept the entire KakaoTalk conversation, so everyone should not worry.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.