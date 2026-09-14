'18 kg Lost' Jae-gyun Hwang Ultimately Gives Up His Long Hair, Gets Emotional: "I Didn't Want to Retire Looking Unkempt"

Photo: (left) A scene from Omniscient Interfering View; (right) KT Wiz

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Jae-gyun Hwang, a former professional baseball player turned broadcaster, drew attention when he appeared at his retirement ceremony looking noticeably neater. Once nicknamed "The Slave Hunters" and "Jang Chen" after losing 18 kg and adopting a long-haired style, he cut his hair short and presented a fresh new look.

On the 13th, Jae-gyun Hwang's retirement ceremony was held at Suwon KT Wiz Park during the 2026 Shinhan SOL KBO League game between KT Wiz and Lotte Giants.

That day, Jae-gyun Hwang stood before fans with a neatly trimmed short hairstyle instead of the long hair he had recently shown on television. With his long hair gone, his facial features appeared more defined, and his younger, cleaner look drew attention.

Photo provided by KT Wiz

Earlier, Jae-gyun Hwang began losing weight while preparing for a body-profile photo shoot after retiring from active play. He lost as much as 18 kg in just five months. He reportedly went from 98 kg to 80.2 kg for the shoot and currently maintains a weight of 87–88 kg. In addition to his significant weight loss, he continued to wear his hair long, attracting attention with an appearance markedly different from his playing days.

However, ahead of his retirement ceremony, Jae-gyun Hwang boldly cut the long hair he had maintained for a long time. Since it was his final appearance before fans as "baseball player Jae-gyun Hwang," he wanted to conclude his career looking neater.

Explaining why he cut his hair, Jae-gyun Hwang said, "It was the last time 'baseball player Jae-gyun Hwang' would stand before the fans, and I didn't want to retire with an unkempt look, so I made a big decision and cut it." He added, "I almost started crying when I was getting my hair cut earlier," sharing his emotions as he brought his playing career to a close.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.