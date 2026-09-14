Lee Seung-chul, the Only Singer in a Family of Educators: "I Was the Only Outlier... I Led a Double Life in My Senior Year"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL will reveal how he became the only member of a family largely involved in education, from his grandfather onward, to choose a career as a singer.

Tomorrow (the 15th) at 9:40 p.m., KBS 2TV's original documentary 'Never Ending Story' will look back on the musical life of THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL, who is marking his 40th anniversary since debut.

In the episode, THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL will candidly share the story of how he went from showing exceptional musical talent as a child to pursuing a career as a singer. He grew up naturally exposed to pop music, and his interest in music gradually deepened. Yet the atmosphere at home was the complete opposite. Since most of his family, including his grandfather, worked in education, THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL humorously recalls the situation at the time, saying, "A mutant appeared in the family."

Even in an environment where he could not easily speak about his dream of becoming a singer, THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL's heart was already set on the stage. By his senior year of high school, he had begun performing on professional stages, embarking on an unusual double life. Viewers are eager to see how he changed from an ordinary student into a young man dreaming of becoming a singer.

Alongside THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL's coming-of-age story, 'Never Ending Story' will also shed light on the era when new musical cultures, including group sounds, were flourishing. Through diverse archives recorded by KBS—from news reports capturing the spread of individuality and freedom among younger generations to music programs and stage performances—the documentary will vividly bring back the 1980s, the heyday of group sounds.

At the center of that story is Boohwal, the group that sparked a new wave in Korea's rock music scene. Beginning with 'Heeya,' THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL made his name widely known as Boohwal's vocalist, imprinting the public with his distinctive voice. His youthful appearances in past performances and interviews will offer a different kind of enjoyment from today's THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL, now 40 years into his career as a singer.

Viewers will also meet the bold 20-something THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL who dreamed of taking on the world stage. In archival interviews, he openly expressed his hopes of advancing overseas and revealed his ambitious aspirations. The young THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL, who fearlessly dreamed of bigger stages, is juxtaposed with his present-day self looking back on those years, adding a special emotional resonance.

The production team stated, "This KBS original documentary does not simply look back on THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL's past 40 years. We wanted to capture him as an artist who is still actively and passionately running toward music and the stage." They added, "By following both the young THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL and the artist he is today, viewers will be able to encounter the years one musician has traveled and his unchanged sincerity toward music."

Meanwhile, the 2026 KBS 2TV Chuseok special 'Your Life Is a Never-Ending Story – Lee Seung-chul' is a three-part series encompassing a documentary, variety entertainment, and a music show, offering a multifaceted look at THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL's 40-year musical career. The first installment, KBS's original documentary 'Never Ending Story,' will air tomorrow (the 15th) at 9:40 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.