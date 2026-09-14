Memorial Space to Operate for Late Oh Yoanna on Second Anniversary of Her Death... MBC Says, "We Will Share Our Condolences"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park Aram] Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) will establish a memorial space for the late weathercaster Oh Yoanna ahead of the second anniversary of her death.

MBC announced that it will designate the period from the 14th through the 20th as a memorial period for Oh Yoanna and operate the memorial space on the first floor of the Management Center at its headquarters in Sangam-dong, Mapo District, Seoul.

The space was created to remember Oh Yoanna and share condolences. MBC explained that it would provide a place for people to look back on the moments they shared with her and express their grief.

Oh Yoanna joined MBC in 2021 and worked as a weathercaster before passing away in September 2024.

After her death, her family alleged that she had suffered workplace harassment, including verbal abuse and unfair work instructions. As the controversy continued, MBC apologized to the family and abolished its freelance weathercaster system.

MBC later introduced a new weather and climate expert system to strengthen its expertise in weather-related coverage.

Through the operation of the memorial space, MBC will provide an opportunity to remember Oh Yoanna and share condolences with those mourning her.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.