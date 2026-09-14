Jin Tae-hyun marvels at Park Si-eun’s beauty: “Is this possible in an extreme close-up?”—love-struck husband[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Jin Tae-hyun could not hide his admiration for his wife Park Si-eun’s beauty.

On the 14th, Jin Tae-hyun shared a photo on social media, writing, “How is this beauty possible in an extreme close-up? Amazing Park Si-eun.”

The photo showed Park Si-eun enjoying a run in athletic wear.

Park Si-eun has maintained a rigorous self-care routine through consistent exercise. Even with a nearly makeup-free look, she drew attention with her smooth, blemish-free skin and toned figure.

After seeing the photo, Jin Tae-hyun repeatedly praised his wife’s beauty. He expressed his exceptional affection for her, saying, “Please don’t use words like ‘running goddess’ or ‘goddess’ in front of me!! I live with someone like that.”

Park Si-eun’s radiant beauty remained striking even in a close-up photo, as did her healthy appearance shaped by consistent exercise. Jin Tae-hyun’s continued affection for his wife after marriage also added warmth to the scene.

Jin Tae-hyun married actress Park Si-eun in 2015. The couple formed a family through an open adoption and received widespread support. They currently live with their three daughters.

Earlier this year, he personally announced that they had decided to stop pursuing plans for another child, earning support from many people.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.