'Jeong Jun-ho's wife' Lee Ha-jeong buys her 7-year-old daughter a 'limited-edition luxury handbag' and serves a lavish diet... "I'm concerned about what they eat"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Lee Ha-jeong, the wife of actor Jeong Jun-ho and a former announcer, shared an update on her busy daily life devoted to her children.

On the 12th, Lee Ha-jeong posted photos and messages about her life with her children on social media, writing, "A collection of this week's daily life."

Lee Ha-jeong described her busy routine, saying, "This is my day these days. In the morning, I drive the kids around. On top of that, the siblings asked for packed lunches instead of school meals, so I prepare their lunches while squeezing in work. My break time... zero."

In addition to taking the children to and from school and preparing their lunches, she is also juggling her own work, leaving her with no time to rest.

Even so, Lee Ha-jeong said she could not compromise when it came to her family's meals. She introduced the organic side dishes her family eats, saying, "There is one thing I absolutely can't give up. We always worry about what the siblings and we as a couple are eating, don't we? So these days, this is our household's favorite item."

Lee Ha-jeong's meticulous care extends beyond her children's education to the food they eat, drawing attention. Her efforts to personally ensure that her family eats healthy meals despite her busy schedule reveal her exceptional affection for her children.

Lee Ha-jeong and Jeong Jun-ho have previously attracted attention for their generous support of their children.

In particular, their daughter recently drew attention for a look styled with an expensive luxury handbag. The bag she carried on her shoulder when she visited a charity exhibition was reportedly from French luxury brand Brand L and was said to have been released as a seasonal limited edition. Depending on the size and model, it reportedly cost about 3 million won, making headlines.

Meanwhile, former Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) announcer Lee Ha-jeong married actor Jeong Jun-ho, who is 10 years older than her, in 2011. They have one son and one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.