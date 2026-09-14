Yang Sang-guk: "I Made a Comeback After 10 Years Thanks to Yoo Jae-suk... He Still Contacts Me After Taping Ends" ('Malja Show')

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon Sun Jo] Yang Sang-guk expresses his admiration for Yoo Jae-suk.

Comedians Yang Sang-guk and Kim Gi-yeol, along with Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) Asian Games commentators Lee Won-hee and Kim Yo-han, will appear on 'Malja Show.'

The July 14 episode of KBS2's 'Malja Show' will feature the special segment 'Two Outs in the Bottom of the Ninth.' It will offer refreshing solutions to the concerns of people who feel as though they are standing with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. The guests will include comedian Yang Sang-guk, Kim Gi-yeol, who is returning after two weeks, Asian Games judo commentator Lee Won-hee, and volleyball commentator Kim Yo-han.

Yang Sang-guk, who reached the height of his career after overcoming a 10-year hiatus, agreed to appear after four months of persistent invitations from the 'Malja Show' production team. Asked about his popularity, he confessed, "I became popular after appearing on Yoo Jae-suk's variety shows." He continued, "He always calls and sends me text messages after taping ends," and also revealed a remark from Yoo Jae-suk that made his heart flutter, drawing attention.

Yang Sang-guk sparks laughter by playfully taking aim at fellow comedian Heo Kyung-hwan. On the show, Yang Sang-guk will reveal the truth behind the rumor that "Yang Sang-guk was a bigger heartthrob than Heo Kyung-hwan." Viewers are eager to find out which of the two was the real catch.

Lee Won-hee and Kim Yo-han look forward to strong performances in judo and volleyball at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya, which are just five days away. Lee Won-hee names athletes expected to win gold, while Kim Yo-han analyzes the volleyball team's key challenge, saying, "They have a draw that should allow them to advance smoothly to the final."

The two commentators also hear from a rugby player in the audience who is preparing to return to the field after suffering an injury and undergoing surgery. As senior athletes, they offer heartfelt advice.

In addition, Yang Sang-guk and Kim Yo-han, both over 40 and still unmarried, open up about their sincere concerns regarding dating and marriage. Attention is focused on whether the two can hit a "marriage home run."

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Malja Show' airs Monday, July 14, at 9:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.