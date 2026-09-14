HYOYEON Reveals Why She Lost Motivation for Girls’ Generation Activities: “I Was Pessimistic Because I Had No Parts”

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] HYOYEON opened up about the hurt she felt from being overlooked during her time with Girls’ Generation and expressed particular affection for junior idols in similar situations.

Recently, HYOYEON appeared on the YouTube channel of ChimChakMan. She is a member of Girls’ Generation and the leader and main vocalist of HRS, a sixth-generation girl group.

That day, HYOYEON recalled the early days of Girls’ Generation and confessed, “Because there were so many members, I was one of the members who did not receive attention from the beginning.”

She continued, “When I see pretty rookie idols these days, even in large groups, agencies keep supporting one member in particular—promoting only one as the visual center or having only one talented member film challenges.”

HYOYEON said she naturally finds herself drawn to members who receive relatively fewer opportunities. She said, “When I look at the expressions of the girls beside them, I can sense that they are thinking, ‘I can do it too.’” She added, “I react alongside them, but when I look into their eyes, I feel sorry for them rather than sad. I was like that too.”

She added, “That is why those girls catch my eye more, and I end up asking their names one more time.”

HYOYEON also candidly shared her own experience of losing motivation because she had few parts. She explained, “People who have many parts become more ambitious, so they take more vocal lessons. But people who have no parts end up doing even less.”

At the time, Seohyun was the member who gave HYOYEON motivation and courage. HYOYEON recalled, “There are friends around you who say a few words of encouragement. Seohyun told me, ‘Unnie, try taking more vocal lessons. Don’t just take dance lessons—give it a try.’”

She continued, “She did not say that because I was incapable and needed to try. She said it because I kept thinking pessimistically and negatively.” HYOYEON added, “When I heard that, I sometimes tried again, thinking, ‘That’s right. If I keep going, I’ll eventually get more parts.’ I think our thoughts keep changing as we go through life.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.