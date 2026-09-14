Left Agency Without Authorization Just Three Weeks After Debut...Suffers Complete Defeat After Filing Lawsuit to Transfer to Another Company Based on Fabricated Evidence

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] A, who left the agency just three weeks after debut, applied to the court for an injunction suspending the exclusive contract, but the request was rejected. The court reportedly found that some of the conversation records submitted by A as evidence had been edited to differ from their actual context.

According to a MyDaily report on the 14th, the 50th Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court rejected on the 4th A’s application for an injunction suspending the effect of the exclusive contract with the agency. The court also ordered A to bear all litigation costs.

A released a debut album in February but reportedly refused to participate in activities in March, about 20 days later, and left the agency without authorization. In April, A notified the agency of the termination of the contract, claiming that it had violated its settlement obligations, its duty to protect the artist, and A’s privacy and personal rights. A then applied for an injunction in court in May.

However, the court found it difficult to accept A’s claims regarding breaches of contract and the breakdown of the relationship of trust. In particular, some of the conversation records submitted by A’s side were found to contain only selected excerpts from longer conversations or to have been assembled by editing past conversations that were not directly related to the case.

A’s claim that the debut had been delayed because of the agency’s circumstances was also rejected. The court found that A had undergone several plastic surgeries over approximately one year and gone through recovery periods, and that messages indicated A and A’s family had agreed to this process. Since the agency continued preparations for the debut, including recording and profile photography, after the recovery was complete, the court determined that it was difficult to hold the company responsible for the delay.

A’s side also claimed that A had not received settlement statements and that some expenses had been falsely recorded, but the court dismissed those claims. The court found that the agency had shared settlement details incurred before the debut and had provided monthly settlement statements and specific expenditure details after the debut. It also explained that the expenses listed in the statements were confirmed to be items actually incurred under the exclusive contract.

As a result, the plan of A, who reportedly halted activities immediately after debut and pursued a move to another company, has been blocked. Since the court found that the agency had not committed a serious breach sufficient to suspend the exclusive contract, the existing contract remains in effect.

Meanwhile, A’s identity and the name of the agency have not been disclosed.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.