Kwon Eun-bi Cancels Fan Signing Event After Minor Vehicle Collision: "I Was Just Startled for a Moment and Wasn't Injured"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Kwon Eun-bi canceled her scheduled fan signing event after the vehicle she was traveling in was involved in a minor collision while she was en route to a scheduled activity.

On the 13th, her agency Rainbow Bridge World (RBW) announced through the official fan community Weverse, "A vehicle carrying the artist was involved in a minor collision while she was traveling between scheduled activities." The agency added, "Following the accident, the artist is resting while we check her current condition."

As a result, the EVERLINE fan signing event scheduled for that day had to be canceled.

The agency explained, "With the artist's health and safety as our top priorities, we had no choice but to cancel today's scheduled EVERLINE fan signing event." It added, "For her upcoming schedules, we will carefully assess the artist's health and adjust whether they proceed and their timing depending on her condition."

The agency continued, "We ask for your understanding regarding the cancellation of today's schedule due to the sudden accident, and we apologize for causing concern and inconvenience to our fans." It added, "Above all, we will do our utmost to support the artist's recovery and stability."

As fans continued to express concern following news of the sudden accident, Kwon Eun-bi personally shared an update on her condition to reassure them.

That day, Kwon Eun-bi wrote on Weverse, "Everyone, I'm okay. Please don't worry too much." She added, "It was truly a very minor accident, so I was just startled for a moment. I'm fine and wasn't injured."

She continued, "This week's schedules are also expected to proceed as planned, so please don't worry too much." She also told her fans, "Thank you for worrying about me, and let's meet again soon in good health."

Meanwhile, Kwon Eun-bi released the digital single 'DEJAVU' on the 3rd and continues to promote actively.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.