Shin Hyun-joon’s Arrival Throws Peruvian Airport Into Chaos...The Popularity of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ 23 Years Ago Is ‘Beyond Imagination’

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Shin Hyun-joon demonstrated extraordinary popularity in Peru, on the other side of the world.

Local fans’ love for “Oppa Tae-hwa” from the drama ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ which aired 23 years ago, remains as passionate as ever.

On the 12th, Shin Hyun-joon shared a video on his social media showing his arrival at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru.

As Shin Hyun-joon appeared in the arrivals hall, the many local fans waiting for him simultaneously raised their phones and cheered.

Security personnel were also stationed around Shin Hyun-joon, while fans repeatedly reached out their hands to get even a little closer to him.

Some fans also drew attention by bringing gifts they had prepared themselves and photos of Shin Hyun-joon from ‘Stairway to Heaven.’ On local social media, one expression describing Shin Hyun-joon’s immense popularity even emerged: “When he comes to Peru, he can’t even walk five steps properly.”

Surprised by the unexpectedly warm welcome, Shin Hyun-joon waved with a bright smile and responded to the fans’ support.

Speaking in Spanish, he said, “I sincerely thank everyone who came to welcome me at the airport,” adding, “I am truly sorry and saddened that I could not hold each person’s hand and take a photo with everyone.”

He continued, “I sincerely thank my beloved Peruvian fans for welcoming me so warmly. I will never forget your love. I love you all so much,” expressing his deep emotion.

The background to Shin Hyun-joon’s explosive popularity in Peru is the 2003 SBS drama ‘Stairway to Heaven.’

Shin Hyun-joon left a strong impression in the role of Han Tae-hwa, who devotedly loved Han Jung-seo, played by Choi Ji-woo. The drama aired several times across Latin America, including Peru, and was widely loved. Even more than 20 years later, many local fans still remember Shin Hyun-joon as “Tae-hwa.”

On the 12th, Shin Hyun-joon attended the ‘Memories to Heaven’ event in Lima, Peru, where he met local fans. The event combined a fan meeting with a symphony performance featuring music from ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ and it attracted such strong interest that tickets sold out. According to local reports.

The love of “Oppa Tae-hwa,” who moved Korean television audiences 23 years ago, remains alive and well on the other side of the world.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.