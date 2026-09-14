Evan Rises as a Global Solo Artist... Half-Million Seller Takes Over the UK Official Charts

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Evan has established himself as a global solo artist.

Evan’s first mini album, “Death of Me,” sold 530,929 copies in its first week, according to Hanteo Chart, a record sales-tracking site. The album sold 461,488 copies on its release day, the 7th, alone, topping Hanteo’s daily album chart. It surpassed 500,000 copies in just three days, making Evan a “half-million seller.”

Its performance on global charts was also notable. “Death of Me” entered the iTunes “Top Albums” charts in 34 countries and regions worldwide, reaching No. 1 in 11 countries and regions. On China’s QQ Music, it received the “Gold Album” certification, awarded when sales exceed 250,000 yuan (approximately 50 million won). It also ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s “Daily Album Ranking” in Japan, dated the 11th.

The title track, “Death of Me,” topped Bugs’ real-time chart and ranked No. 5 on Melon’s “Hot 100” shortly after its release. On the latest UK Official Charts, covering the 11th through the 17th, it also ranked near the top of both the “Singles Downloads Chart” and the “Singles Sales Chart,” two of the country’s major pop charts alongside Billboard in the United States. The music video ranked No. 4 globally on YouTube’s “Daily Trending Music Videos” chart.

The dance challenge has also drawn an enthusiastic response. As of 10 a.m. on the 14th, more than 42,000 TikTok posts, including those using the original sound, had featured the “Death of Me” audio. The song’s intense yet refined performance has gained popularity, from isolation moves that involve extending both hands forward while moving only the neck to restrained steps that highlight Evan’s synchronization with dancers.

Evan will accelerate his global activities through NBA Fan Day in Macau on the 10th of next month, K-Live Festival Band: A.G.E in Bangkok on the 17th, and NOL FESTIVAL on the 18th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.