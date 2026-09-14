‘The Hottest Act’ NCT Wish Confirms October Comeback! Aiming for Fourth Consecutive Million-Seller Release

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] ‘The hottest of the hot,’ NCT Wish is finally making its return.

NCT Wish will release its fourth mini album, ‘I SPY,’ on October 12. This marks the group’s comeback approximately six months after its first full-length album, ‘Ode to Love.’

NCT Wish achieved remarkable results last year. In March, the group proved the strength of its fandom with ‘LOG in,’ an eight-country Asian tour. Then, in April, its second mini album, ‘poppop,’ surpassed 1.08 million copies in first-week sales, making NCT Wish a million-seller for the first time just over a year after its debut. Its third mini album, ‘COLOR,’ released in August, also exceeded 1.39 million copies in first-week sales. ‘Ode to Love’ reached an impressive 1.8 million copies in its first week, setting a new career high and earning the group its third consecutive million-seller title. NCT Wish also set personal bests on music platforms such as Melon. In addition, the Japanese single ‘Y.O.I.DON!/Boy Meets Girl,’ released in July, surpassed 500,000 shipments and received a Double Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan. This demonstrated the power of the group’s formidable global fandom.

Expectations for NCT Wish’s comeback are running high.

That is because the new album will explore the group’s original fictional universe, ‘Wish Land,’ along with a more deeply developed emotional narrative.

The ‘Confused Boy’ trailer released through the group’s official channels depicts NCT Wish encountering a mysterious entity named ‘Energy’ in the digital world of Wish Land and discovering the unfamiliar emotion of ‘excitement.’ Its structure goes beyond the conventional format of typical K-pop trailers, creating an intense sense of immersion.

Moreover, the six tracks on the album, including the title track ‘I SPY,’ closely portray the members as they confront various emotions and grow to the next level. In doing so, the group expands its distinctive identity beyond its signature ‘refreshing’ image.

With a powerful fandom already in place, NCT Wish is now seeking to cement its status as a top-tier group by making emotional diversity its central theme. While a fourth consecutive million-seller release is already expected to be well within reach, attention is focused on whether the group can simultaneously attract casual fans and broaden its public appeal.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.