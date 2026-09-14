Heeseung Shows Determination Despite Feeling Unwell... WHIB Ultimately Sheds Tears During Asia Fan-Con Tour

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Group WHIB announced the successful launch of its Asia fan-con tour.

On the 12th, WHIB held the Seoul leg of its Asia fan-con tour, BLUE HOUR, at the Dongyang Life Hall at NOL Theater Hapjeong in Mapo-gu, Seoul.

WHIB opened the show in spectacular fashion with “Blueprint,” then raised the energy in the venue to its peak with a diverse lineup, including “Can’t Stop = Not Found,” “Hey!,” “Motto,” “Who’s the Next,” “Bang Out,” “Bang!,” and “Rock the Nation.” In the first half, the members wore princess outfits and crowns for a performance of Twice’s “TT.” During the second half, they perfectly recreated Kara’s “Mister,” drawing explosive cheers from the audience. They also connected closely with fans through interactive segments, including a balance game and the team competition “Fill the Blue!”

In particular, Heeseung earned applause for his determination, completing every performance while seated in a chair despite a sudden decline in condition.

After performing the encore songs “Cherry Pie” and “First Love Never Dies,” the members shed the tears they had been holding back. They said, “Our hearts are full because we were able to share this moment of completing WHIB’s colors together with AnD today,” adding, “We will do our best throughout the remaining Asia tour so that we can repay the fans who always believe in and support us with even more developed performances.”

WHIB will continue its extensive Asia fan-con tour across six major Asian cities, including Ho Chi Minh City, Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, and Hong Kong.

Baek Ji-eun Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.