Is That Really Hong Seok-cheon? He Looks Like a Different Person in a Wig... A Striking Transformation with Fuller Hair

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Hong Seok-cheon drew attention by revealing a different look wearing a wig.

On the 14th, Hong Seok-cheon posted a photo on his social media with the caption, "Bald? Wig?"

The released photo showed Hong Seok-cheon's usual appearance alongside a look in which he appeared to be wearing a wig composited using AI.

Hong Seok-cheon, who has maintained a shaved-head style for many years, created a fresh impression after transforming his look with a fuller hairstyle.

Hong Seok-cheon placed his shaved-head and wig-wearing looks side by side, appearing to consider which style suited him better. Since fans are accustomed to his striking bald image, the addition of fuller hair came as a fresh surprise.

In particular, Hong Seok-cheon exuded an atmosphere quite different from his established image while wearing the wig, revealing a new charm. The photo has drawn attention by prompting viewers to imagine what he might look like if he moved away from the shaved head he has maintained for so long.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.