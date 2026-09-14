ILLIT to Make October Comeback... Will It Surpass the ‘Break-Even Point’?

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Girl group ILLIT will make a comeback in October.

ILLIT will release its fifth mini album, “BREAK EVEN,” on October 26.

“BREAK EVEN” takes its name from the economic term “break-even point,” which refers to a state with neither losses nor profits. The album makes an honest declaration that ILLIT will no longer devote its heart and time to relationships that do not give back as much as it puts in. Having previously charged straight toward “you,” ILLIT delivers a bold warning to someone who has maintained a lukewarm attitude and signals a turning point in a new relationship.

ILLIT has led K-pop trends this year by taking on a variety of concepts and genres. “It’s Me,” the title track of its fourth mini album released in April, swept major music charts in South Korea and overseas with its powerful techno beat. The single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE,” a collaboration with LE SSERAFIM’s KATSEYE, reached No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100, the U.S. Billboard main singles chart, and No. 22 on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart Top 100.

In Japan, in particular, ILLIT demonstrated its strong presence when “I Got Your Back,” the title track of its second Japanese single, was selected as the OST for ABEMA’s original drama “The Vacation Principle” and ranked No. 2 on Billboard Japan’s overall song chart, Billboard Japan Hot 100.

All tickets for every date of ILLIT’s solo concert “PRESS START♥” in Seoul, five Japanese cities, and Hong Kong sold out well in advance. Encore performances are scheduled for Incheon in October and Chiba, Japan, in December.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.