Ji Yeon-soo, who divorced Eli, donates all proceeds from her first YouTube payout despite financial hardship: "I wanted to help stop their tears"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Ji Yeon-soo donated all proceeds from the first payout from her YouTube channel, “Yeonsuropta.”

Ji Yeon-soo announced on social media on the 14th that she had donated the channel’s first earnings in full together with the production team.

The donation was delivered to The Beautiful Foundation’s Support Program for Single Mothers Rebuilding Their Lives. The program helps single mothers achieve economic and social independence and make a fresh start.

Ji Yeon-soo said, "First, I would like to thank everyone who watches and supports the ‘Yeonsuropta’ YouTube channel," adding, "We received our first payout after opening the channel, and the production team and I decided together to donate the entire amount."

She also spoke candidly about why she decided to donate. Ji Yeon-soo explained, "It is true that I live on a tight budget and without much room to spare. I didn’t do this because I don’t understand the value of money," adding, "I simply wanted to help at least one mother and child who had been left feeling helpless by sudden circumstances stop crying, even if only for a moment."

She added, "I kindly ask you to view this with warmth."

Ji Yeon-soo said that she, too, had raised her son as a single mother for many years. She revealed her deep affection for him, saying, "I became a single mother when Minsu was five, and I have worked incredibly hard to get by ever since," and, "Minsu is already 11, but he is still my life and my breath."

Finally, Ji Yeon-soo sent a message of support to others in similar circumstances, saying, "To all the single parents in the world, stay strong. I will support you with all my heart."

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-soo, a former racing model, married Eli, an 11-years-younger former member of UKISS, in 2014, and they had a son. They divorced in 2020. Eli announced his remarriage in June.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.