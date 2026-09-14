‘Uhm Tae-woong’s Wife’ Yoon Hye-jin Stuns Fans With Bikini Photos: “What’s Going On With Those Abs?”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] Ballet dancer Yoon Hye-jin drew attention by sharing an update from her leisurely time aboard a yacht, along with photos showcasing her toned physique.

On the 13th, Yoon Hye-jin posted several photos on her personal account along with the caption, "I got to see both the sunrise and sunset today. Lucky me."

The photos showed Yoon Hye-jin relaxing aboard a yacht against a backdrop of blue seas. Wearing a pale pink bikini, she leaned against or sat on a bed on the yacht, striking natural poses and creating a pictorial-like atmosphere.

Her toned physique, contrasting with her slender silhouette, particularly caught people’s attention. Her straight shoulders, slim arms and legs, and narrow waist stood out, while her clearly defined abs—built through consistent exercise—also drew admiration.

In another photo, she created a picture-perfect scene against the sunset. The abdominal area revealed under the intense sunlight featured clearly defined muscle lines, suggesting her usual commitment to disciplined self-care.

Friends and internet users who saw the photos expressed their admiration, commenting, "Wow, I’m so jealous of your abs," "These could easily be paparazzi photos of an overseas celebrity," and "What’s going on with those abs?"

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin is a former principal dancer with Korea National Ballet. She married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and the couple have a daughter, Jion.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.