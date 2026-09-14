"Threatened and Scammed an Acting Student? I Have the Entire KakaoTalk Conversation Saved"... A.O.A’s Kwon Min-a to Counter with Defamation and False-Accusation Charges

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] Kwon Min-a, a former member of A.O.A, lashed out at allegations that she had made threats.

On the 14th, Kwon Min-a posted a lengthy message on her account, saying, "People told me that Person A had posted that I committed fraud and threatened her."

Kwon Min-a vented, "The person was so absurd and impossible to reason with that I initially decided to stay quiet because I did not want to be misunderstood again. But I am writing this now. Person A contacted me first, saying she really wanted acting lessons, and said she was a fan, so I actually taught her. After that, she wanted more lessons, but I have my own schedule too, and our plans kept falling through. She showed no enthusiasm and only asked me to buy her expensive meals."

She continued, "Person A asked for a full refund, so I refunded the entire amount. Even afterward, she suddenly apologized and said she could do better, asking to take regular lessons. I calculated the prices and sent them to her, but she said it would not work, so I ended things. This kept repeating. Then, without considering her own no-shows, she insisted that there had been times when she could not take lessons because of me. When I refused, she said she would ask her friends whether this kind of situation was normal and even said she would bring all her relatives from her father’s side to meet me. So I blocked her."

Kwon Min-a declared, "What exactly did I do wrong to deserve fraud and criminal-intimidation charges? If you want to sue me, go ahead. But I will file charges for false accusation and defamation. Just in case, I have the entire KakaoTalk conversation saved."

Kwon Min-a debuted with A.O.A in 2012 but left the group in 2019. She later revealed that she had been bullied for 10 years by Shin Ji-min, the group’s former leader. In the aftermath, Shin Ji-min left A.O.A. Kwon Min-a subsequently became embroiled in controversies over smoking indoors and allegedly dating two people at once. More recently, she also revealed that she had suffered a medical accident and that her older sister had embezzled approximately 800 million won.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.