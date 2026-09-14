Kwon Eun-bi Cancels Schedule After Vehicle Collision: "She Is Resting"

Photo provided by Rainbow Bridge World (RBW)

[Sportschosun | Baek Ji-eun] Singer Kwon Eun-bi canceled her schedule after a vehicle collision.

Her agency, RBW, stated on the 13th, "A vehicle carrying Kwon Eun-bi was involved in a collision while she was traveling to a scheduled event. Following the accident, Kwon Eun-bi is resting while her condition is being monitored."

The agency added, "With the artist's health and safety as our top priorities, today's scheduled EVERLINE fan signing event had to be canceled. For her upcoming schedules, we will closely assess her health and coordinate whether they will proceed, as well as the timing, based on her condition."

Kwon Eun-bi's exclusive contract with Woollim Entertainment, which she had been with since 2018, ended in March this year. She subsequently joined RBW and released the digital single 'DEJAVU' on the 3rd. The title track, 'DEJAVU,' is a fresh and stylish disco-pop track that helps listeners briefly forget their monotonous daily routine.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.