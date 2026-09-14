Nam Bo-ra Films for YouTube and Shops While Her Son Cries... Eventually Drops Camera and Panics

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Nam Bo-ra encountered unexpected childcare difficulties after going out with her son.

On the 14th, a video titled "Kong-al Has So Much to Say While Babbling... You'll Be Talking Soon!" was uploaded to Nam Bo-ra's YouTube channel.

In the video, Nam Bo-ra carefully looked after her son from the morning. She sweetly said, "Kong-al, did you sleep well? Hello," and repeatedly expressed her delight while watching him babble, saying, "You're saying something, but you're so cute."

The video also showed the daily routine of the new mother, including changing her son's diaper and burping him. When he burped on his own, Nam Bo-ra marveled, saying, "You did it yourself even though Mom didn't burp you," and when she needed to eat for a moment, she told him, "Mommy will eat and come back. Please wait just a little."

The video also captured her going out. Carrying her son herself, Nam Bo-ra headed to a large shopping mall and said, "I was always used to carrying only my pet dog around like this, so carrying my baby out feels a little different."

Nam Bo-ra bought snacks while holding her baby. However, things began to unravel as her son's mealtime approached. He woke up and started crying and fussing because he was hungry. Trying to film for YouTube, shop, and care for her child at the same time, Nam Bo-ra found herself in a difficult situation. She eventually even dropped the camera she had been filming with and hurriedly tried to soothe her son.

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a businessman the same age as her last May and gave birth to a healthy son in June.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.