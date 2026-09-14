‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4’ Also Hit by Fabrication Allegations... Jun Hyun-moo Backs Production Team’s Rebuttal with a ‘Like’

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] As Jun Hyun-moo’s programs have faced successive allegations of fabrication, from ‘I Live Alone’ to ‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,’ Jun Hyun-moo indirectly supported the production team by liking its rebuttal.

The production team of the MBN and Channel S variety show ‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4’ issued a statement through its official channel on the 13th regarding recent allegations that restaurants had been contacted in advance.

‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4’ presents itself as a ‘real, street-level food documentary’ in which Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube visit restaurants they find on-site, without a separate plan or prior arrangements.

However, after allegations of fabrication emerged over Jun Hyun-moo’s impromptu trip to Kazakhstan on MBC’s ‘I Live Alone,’ questions were also raised about how restaurants were selected on ‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4.’

In particular, an eyewitness account claiming that the ‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4’ production crew had been waiting at a restaurant before it opened spread widely across online communities. This led to suspicions that the restaurant had been contacted in advance and that the visit was staged to appear spontaneous.

The production team began its statement by saying, "Recently, information that differs from the facts has been spreading through articles and social media regarding the restaurant arrangements for this program."

It went on to categorically deny the allegations, stating, "Regarding the restaurant filming process for ‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan,’ some reports have suggested, based on online comments and unverified eyewitness accounts, that restaurants were contacted in advance or situations were staged. However, this is not true."

The production team emphasized, "Before filming at a restaurant, we do not contact the restaurant or its owner in advance to discuss filming, nor do we inform them beforehand that the cast will visit. This has been a consistent production principle since the program began."

It also stated, "We regret that online comments or individuals’ speculative claims have been cited without verifying the facts with the production team, making it appear as though fabrication or staging in the program had been confirmed."

The team warned, "‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan’ will continue to be produced according to the principles we have followed so far. When necessary, we will actively correct the facts regarding reports that exaggerate and reproduce unverified information as though it were true."

Jun Hyun-moo also clicked ‘Like’ on the statement released by the production team. Although he did not issue a separate statement or make any remarks, the action was interpreted as support for the team’s rebuttal.

Previously, ‘I Live Alone’ came under fire over suspicions that Jun Hyun-moo’s impromptu trip to Kazakhstan had been prepared in advance. The production team said that Jun Hyun-moo chose the destination and purchased his own ticket on the day of travel, but that staff tickets had been issued in advance and local filming assistance had been requested in case he chose Kazakhstan. The team also apologized, saying that the term ‘impromptu trip’ could have led viewers to believe the entire process had taken place without any prior preparation.

As the controversy surrounding ‘I Live Alone’ spread to ‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,’ which promotes itself as an ‘unplanned food show,’ the production team drew a line under the issue, saying that the allegations of prior restaurant arrangements were untrue.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.