Ham So-Won Is Over the Moon with Her Daughter’s Achievement: “She Won a Bronze Medal at a Taekwondo Competition”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Broadcaster Ham So-Won, a former Miss Korea contestant, expressed her joy after announcing that her daughter Hyejeong had won an award at a taekwondo competition.

On the 13th, Ham So-Won hosted a livestream through her personal account. From the beginning of the broadcast, Hyejeong appeared to be looking at the camera and waiting for something.

“Why aren’t they coming in? I have something to show off,” Hyejeong said as she waited for her followers to join. Once viewers entered the broadcast, she took out her certificate and medal herself and announced her achievement.

Looking at her daughter, Ham So-Won said, “Our Hyejeong won an award at a taekwondo competition.” She added, “She kept asking when Mommy would do a broadcast because she wanted her aunts to congratulate her,” explaining that her daughter had wanted to show off the news of her award.

Ham So-Won repeatedly expressed her pride, saying that Hyejeong had participated in a taekwondo competition held in Jongno District and won a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Ham So-Won registered her marriage to Jin Hua, a Chinese national 18 years her junior, in 2018. They welcomed their daughter Hyejeong that same year and decided to divorce in 2022.

Even after their divorce, the two continued their relationship by working together on childcare and business matters, but they were reportedly no longer together by the end of 2024. Hyejeong is currently being raised by Ham So-Won.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.