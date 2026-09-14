11 Pregnancy Tests... Lee Da-hae Prepared a Secret Pregnancy Surprise for ♥Seven: "He Was So Shocked That He Burst into Tears"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Da-hae revealed the touching moment when she told her husband, Seven, that she was pregnant.

On the 14th, a preview video for the Lee Da-hae episode of “What Are You Going to Do with the Leftovers?” was released on the tvN STORY YouTube channel.

Lee Young-ja asked Lee Da-hae how she felt when she first found out that she was pregnant.

Lee Da-hae recalled, "I took a pregnancy test at home, but I thought the result was wrong, so I took another one. Two lines appeared."

Lee Da-hae said she took another pregnancy test because she still was not certain. She said, "I waited a little longer and took another pregnancy test. But the two lines came out even clearer."

In fact, a photo Lee Da-hae shared showed a total of 11 pregnancy tests, drawing attention.

Lee Da-hae did not tell Seven about the pregnancy right away and kept it secret for a while. She revealed how she prepared the special celebration, saying, "I reserved a nice restaurant and prepared a surprise party. I put the pregnancy test in a stuffed toy and wrote a card, too."

Lee Da-hae said she had thought about how to break the news. "I told Seven to say grace before the meal, while using one hand to set up the pregnancy surprise gift," she recalled.

Seven's reaction to Lee Da-hae's surprise gift was even more intense than expected.

Lee Da-hae said, "My husband opened his eyes, but at first he couldn't figure out what it was. Then, as he looked at it, he was so shocked that he burst into tears."

Lee Da-hae said Seven's unexpected outpouring of tears made her laugh. "But he was crying so much that it was funny. So I laughed. Then we hugged each other, and that's when the emotions started to well up. We weren't going to be just the two of us anymore, were we?" she said, adding to the poignancy of the moment.

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae married singer Seven in 2023 after dating for eight years. She announced in May that she was pregnant with a daughter and is due to give birth in November. The baby's sex has reportedly been confirmed as female.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.