Kwon Min-a, Exhausted by Successive Fraud Suspicions and Lesson Controversy: "My Life Is Really Noisy, Isn’t It? I’m Sorry"

[Sportschosun, Park A-ram] Actress Kwon Min-a, formerly of the group A.O.A, once again denied allegations of fraud and threats surrounding her and announced that she would take legal action.

On the 14th, Kwon Min-a addressed the matter directly through her personal account, saying that online posts concerning her were spreading.

She claimed, "You were the one who legally threatened me and said you would tell people around you about our KakaoTalk messages. I have all of those KakaoTalk messages." She also rejected claims that she had demanded a payment of 10 million won, saying, "If you take legal action, I have to do the same."

Kwon Min-a explained that their schedules had not been coordinated smoothly while she was providing acting lessons to the other person. Their arrangements repeatedly fell through, and she said she also absorbed the cost of renting the practice room. She later stated that she had issued a full refund for the lesson fee.

Despite this, she questioned the allegations of fraud against her and claims that she had threatened to share their KakaoTalk conversations with others, saying, "What fraud are you talking about, and what do you mean by ruining me in the entertainment industry?" She added, "If you have something, post it."

Kwon Min-a said she blocked the other person after deciding that further communication was impossible. She later learned that related content had been posted online and lamented, "I thought you wouldn’t contact me again, but I never expected you to go around telling people this."

She then announced a strong legal response, saying, "I will file a complaint for false statements, threats, and defamation."

Kwon Min-a also revealed how exhausted she was by the continuing controversy. She said, "Ah, this is hard. Please let me rest," and added, "There is also a clothing company that I currently suspect of fraud." She concluded, "My life is noisy, isn’t it? I’m sorry."

Earlier that day, Kwon Min-a had explained the situation after receiving a tip that a post accusing her of fraud and threats had been uploaded to social media.

At the time, Kwon Min-a said the person had contacted her first, expressing a desire to take acting lessons and identifying themselves as a fan. She explained that they subsequently held actual lessons and that she also received a request for additional classes.

However, she claimed that their schedules continued to conflict and that the other person also failed to keep an appointment. Kwon Min-a said she agreed to cover the practice-room rental fee that had already been paid and fully refunded the lesson fee as well.

She later said that the other person again wanted regular lessons, so she calculated and sent over the fee based on the number of weekly sessions and the lesson duration. However, the person repeatedly changed their mind about proceeding.

She also claimed that the conflict escalated when the other person again requested lessons. After she refused, she said the person told her they would ask mutual friends about the situation and suggested that they would bring their family members to meet her in person.

Kwon Min-a said she ultimately blocked the other person and appealed, "What did I do wrong to be accused of fraud and threats?" She added that if the other person took legal action, she would respond with charges including false accusation and defamation.

Finally, she emphasized that she had kept all of the KakaoTalk messages exchanged at the time and had secured the relevant materials.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶The following is the full statement

You were the one who legally threatened me and said you would tell people around you about our KakaoTalk messages, and I have all of those messages. Are you claiming that I threatened you to deposit 10 million won? Was it a legal threat? If you take legal action, I have to respond too. But you said, in a threatening way, that you would bring all your relatives, and then I received a tip that you had posted on Threads that I had committed fraud. I was looking through the screenshots, and this was the most absurd part. While we were trying to coordinate our schedules, we both had no-shows, so I ended up absorbing the rental fee I had paid. Meanwhile, you were looking up expensive restaurants, had no intention of taking lessons, and asked me to buy you a meal. I got tired of it and gave you a clean full refund. So what fraud are you talking about, and what do you mean by ruining me in the entertainment industry? You said you would spread our KakaoTalk messages—if you have something, post it. I just blocked you because I felt we couldn’t communicate. I thought you wouldn’t contact me again, but I never expected you to go around telling people this. I will file a complaint for false statements, threats, and defamation.

Ah, this is hard. Please let me rest. There’s also a clothing company that I currently suspect of fraud. Oh, my life, haha. It’s noisy, isn’t it? I’m sorry.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.