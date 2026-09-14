Park Mi-sun Endured Seven Hours by the Hangang River While Battling Cancer: "A Woman Crazy About Fireworks"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-seon] Park Mi-sun showed remarkable enthusiasm in her restored daily life after battling breast cancer, waiting a full seven hours to watch the fireworks.

Recently, Park Mi-sun uploaded a video filmed at the 2026 Seoul International Fireworks Festival on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Park Mi-sun arrived at the Hangang River early to watch the fireworks. She showed her extraordinary enthusiasm, saying, "I'm a woman crazy about fireworks. I've been waiting for seven hours now."

Exhausted by the long wait, Park Mi-sun eventually lay down on a mat and waited endlessly for the fireworks to begin. As the sun began to set, she said with a haggard look, "It's about to start," then gave a relieved, almost detached laugh.

At last, the fireworks began, and brilliant bursts lit up the night sky. Park Mi-sun's expression brightened as well. Forgetting the fatigue from the long wait, she exclaimed, "It's the best," and smiled happily.

This is not the first time Park Mi-sun has shown her extraordinary love of fireworks. In 2022, she also waited for more than three hours to watch the fireworks festival from a good spot.

Netizens who saw this commented, "Thank you for letting us enjoy such a wonderful sight. I wonder how much more spectacular it must have been there in person," "I also have breast cancer, but seeing Ms. Mi-sun turn it into brightness gives me bright energy," and "Thanks to you, I get to enjoy this wonderful view."

Meanwhile, after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, Park Mi-sun halted all activities and devoted herself to chemotherapy and radiation treatment. She later appeared on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block,' which aired in November last year, and spoke firsthand about her treatment.

At the time, Park Mi-sun stated, "It's breast cancer for which I can't use the expression 'fully recovered.' I live with the mindset that if it comes back, I can undergo treatment again." She officially resumed her activities in June by appearing with her husband, Lee Bong-won, on a family entertainment program, receiving an outpouring of support.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.