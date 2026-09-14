‘Favorite Girl Band’ QWER Kicks Off Second Tour in Seoul; New Songs Confirmed for Release on the 21st

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Band QWER kicked off its second tour in Seoul.

QWER held its second tour, ‘ROCKATION: ROCKET LAUNCH!!’ (hereafter ‘ROCKET LAUNCH’), at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul on the 12th and 13th.

‘ROCKET LAUNCH’ is the name of a tour that expresses QWER’s ambition to share its music with a wider world, like a rocket soaring into space. QWER appeared while moving through the audience and opened the concert with ‘Pioneer.’ With lively, refreshing band sounds and polished performances, the group thrilled the Rift Scuttlers, its official fan club, with songs including ‘Addicted to Worrying,’ ‘Discord,’ ‘The Search Term Is QWER,’ ‘My Name Is Clear,’ ‘Holding Back Tears,’ and ‘Ceremony.’

In particular, QWER drew an enthusiastic response by performing ‘Shonen Manga’ and ‘Picaresque’—unreleased new songs previously previewed through the ‘Choose Your QWER’ project—for the first time.

QWER said, "We prepared two unreleased songs for this concert, and we were really excited to be able to show them to the Rift Scuttlers as well," adding, "We hope our songs can become a source of comfort for someone. Thank you always, Rift Scuttlers. You are the pride of our lives. We love you."

QWER will release ‘Shonen Manga’ and ‘Picaresque’ at 6 p.m. on the 21st. Of the two songs, the one receiving more votes through the offline listening pop-up and online poll will be selected as the title track.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.