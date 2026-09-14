Lee Bong-won♥Park Mi-sun, Daughter Lee Yu-ri Was Also an Actress After Their Son... “They Hid Their Parents’ Identities and Started from the Bottom”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] It has been revealed that both children of comedian Lee Bong-won and Park Mi-sun are working as actors.

On the 14th, an episode of the web variety show “New Woman” featuring Lee Bong-won was released on the Rolling Thunder YouTube channel.

Jo Hye-ryun said that both children of Lee Bong-won and Park Mi-sun are also working as actors, adding, “The kids love acting so much.” Lee Bong-won then introduced his daughter as a graduate of the Department of Theater and Film at Hanyang University. In July, it was revealed that his son had been working as an actor under the stage name Choi Sang-yeop, drawing considerable attention. The revelation that his daughter, Lee Yu-ri, is also working as an actor has now attracted further interest. Lee Yu-ri is known to have made her acting debut in the 2020 JTBC drama “When the Weather Is Fine.”

Jo Hye-ryun said that Lee Bong-won’s two children had concealed their parents’ identities and started from the bottom. “His son is currently appearing in the play ‘I Love You, Mom.’ When he came to audition, his name was Choi Sang-yeop. I had no idea because his surname was different, but it turned out that he was the son of Lee Bong-won and Park Mi-sun. His real name is Lee Sang-yeop, but he changed his surname so that people would not know he was Lee Bong-won and Park Mi-sun’s child,” she explained. Lee Bong-won said it was the first time he had heard that his son had changed his surname for his acting career. He also expressed surprise, saying, “At home, my son is reserved, but onstage he delivered his lines clearly. He was really good.”

Lee Bong-won also candidly admitted that he wanted to help Sang-yeop and Yu-ri appear on television, but they did not want him to do so. “I want to do something for Sang-yeop and Yu-ri on television, but they say they don’t want that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lee Bong-won married fellow comedian Park Mi-sun in 1993, and they have one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.