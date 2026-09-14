'Kang Kyun-sung♥' Yuhajin Shares Wedding Photos Showing No Sign of Their 14-Year Age Gap: "I’m Becoming a Princess"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Yuhajin shared additional wedding photos ahead of her marriage to Noel member Kang Kyun-sung, expressing the excitement of a bride-to-be.

On the 14th, Yuhajin posted several wedding photos on her social media along with the caption, "Let’s become princesses." She added, "feat. Angel Kang Kyun-sung♥," openly expressing her affection for her future husband.

In the released photos, Yuhajin and Kang Kyun-sung showcased wedding styling in various concepts. In one set, Yuhajin wore a white off-the-shoulder wedding dress and stood elegantly beside Kang Kyun-sung. In another, she wore a dress that followed her figure, evoking the lead character in a classic film.

The mood changed completely in another set of photos. Yuhajin wore a pale purple dress with a voluminous silhouette and delicate embellishments, while Kang Kyun-sung coordinated in a dark suit. The two completed the romantic atmosphere by holding hands and posing as if they were dancing.

Yuhajin also shared Kang Kyun-sung’s solo wedding photo on her social media story. In the picture, Kang Kyun-sung poses in a white suit while holding a vase of flowers. Yuhajin added the brief caption, "My favorite photo," showing her affection for her future husband.

Earlier that day, Kang Kyun-sung also released wedding photos and said, "I wanted to leave behind special wedding pictures." While discussing preparations for the shoot, he came up with a concept resembling a masterpiece. He expressed satisfaction with the finished photos and previewed that they would reveal more sides of themselves one by one in the future.

The couple has recently been sharing a series of sweet moments ahead of their wedding. On the 7th, Yuhajin also revealed footage from a surprise proposal she received from Kang Kyun-sung. He had prepared the surprise with friends, and Yuhajin shared her overwhelming emotions, saying, "It felt as if we had held a small wedding."

Kang Kyun-sung and Yuhajin will hold their wedding ceremony at an undisclosed location in Seoul on October 30. Born in 1981 and 1995, respectively, Kang Kyun-sung and Yuhajin have a 14-year age difference. Kang Kyun-sung’s agency previously stated that the couple had promised a future together based on deep trust and affection.

Kang Kyun-sung debuted in 2002 as a member of Noel and earned public affection through numerous hit songs, including "Even I Grab You," "Proposal," and "I Miss You, I Miss You." Yuhajin made her debut in the 2019 MBC drama "One Spring Night" and has appeared in "Welcome," "It’s Okay to Be Sensitive 2020," and "Love Is for Suckers."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.