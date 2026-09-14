'83 kg to 56 kg': Lee Da-eun reveals her flat stomach, leaving Yoon Nam-gi flustered: 'How far are you lifting it?'

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Influencer Lee Da-eun, who rose to fame through 'Love After Divorce 2,' showed off her slimmer figure.

On the 14th, a video of the daily life of married couple Lee Da-eun and Yoon Nam-gi was posted on the Namdarimax YouTube channel.

Lee Da-eun asked Yoon Nam-gi about the changes in her figure, saying, "Didn't you say I looked like I had lost weight?" Yoon Nam-gi replied, "Your body has become more slender."

Lee Da-eun exposed her stomach and said, "Hasn't my stomach become flat? I lost weight after giving birth to Nam-joo, but I was worried about my stomach." Yoon Nam-gi, flustered, made everyone laugh by saying, "How far are you lifting [your clothes]?"

Lee Da-eun expressed satisfaction with her trim waistline, saying, "I had my body composition measured before going to Pilates, and my body fat percentage and abdominal fat percentage had decreased. I have definitely become slimmer." She also revealed her weight-loss secret, saying, "I am maintaining my figure by managing my eating habits."

Meanwhile, Lee Da-eun and Yoon Nam-gi became a real-life couple through Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'Love After Divorce 2' and remarried in 2022. At the time, Lee Da-eun had a daughter, Ri-eun, and in 2024 she gave birth to their second child, a son named Nam-joo. Her weight rose to 82 kg after giving birth, but she attracted attention by losing weight down to 56 kg.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.