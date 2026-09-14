Kim Ji-min, ‘Kim Jun-ho♥,’ Shows a Rounded Pregnant Belly After Constantly Eating: “+5 kg, Still No Fetal Movement”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Kim Ji-min shared an update as she entered her 19th week of pregnancy.

On the 14th, Kim Ji-min posted photos of herself during pregnancy on social media along with the caption, “Almost 19 weeks +5 kg.”

In the photos, Kim Ji-min stands in front of a mirror taking a selfie while wearing a form-fitting checkered dress. Her noticeably rounded pregnant belly draws attention, while her bright smile reveals the happiness of an expectant mother.

Kim Ji-min was especially candid about waiting for the birth, asking, “Does time normally pass this slowly?” She then showed off her characteristic sense of humor, saying, “I’m eating everything I could possibly eat in my lifetime! If I filmed a mukbang, I’d be flying around!” Kim Ji-min previously revealed that, instead of morning sickness, she had been experiencing pregnancy-related food cravings that made her constantly seek out food. She appears to still have a hearty appetite. Last month, she also described her changed eating habits during pregnancy, saying, “I’ve been eating endlessly because of these cravings, and I’m just about to float up into the sky.”

She also revealed that she has not yet felt fetal movement. “Still no fetal movement!” Kim Ji-min added, sharing the day-to-day changes in her pregnancy with her fans.

Kim Ji-min and Kim Jun-ho held their wedding ceremony last July and announced the pregnancy this past July, one year into their marriage. Kim Ji-min revealed that she became pregnant on her first attempt at in vitro fertilization and shared the baby’s prenatal nickname, “Durubi.” At the time of the pregnancy announcement, her agency said she was 12 weeks pregnant. Kim Ji-min later personally revealed that the baby is due in early February 2027.

An episode of SBS’s *My Little Old Boy* aired last month also revealed that the couple’s baby is a boy. After viewing the ultrasound images, Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min expressed their excitement at becoming expectant parents, drawing considerable attention.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.